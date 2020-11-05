EAU CLAIRE — Next year’s Eau Claire County budget will be slightly higher than this year.
The operating budget will total $129.97 million, an increase of 4.5% from this year’s operating budget of $124.36 million.
The $129.97 million includes $37.47 million from tax levy, a 4% increase from $36 million in tax levy in 2020. The 2021 tax rate will be $3.96 per $1,000 of equalized valuation, a decrease of 2.6% from $4.07 in 2020.
The Eau Claire County Board approved the 2021 budget by vote of 22-6 during its meeting Wednesday. The vote occurred after press time.
