Beginning Friday, county operations could be closed one day each month for the remainder of 2020.
The Eau Claire County Board was scheduled to consider a resolution implementing the action during its meeting Tuesday night to lower spending amid financial challenges caused by COVID-19. The County Board did not vote on the proposal by Leader-Telegram press time Tuesday night, partly due to delays caused by technical issues.
If approved, employees would not work nor receive pay during those closure days. Law enforcement, airport, Meals on Wheels and 24-hour operations workers are exempt from the furloughs. If necessary, the resolution allows county highway staff to work on furlough days if emergency activities like snow removal are required. The first furlough day is scheduled for Friday, July 24. The county would also be closed Aug. 21, Sep. 18, Oct. 16, Nov. 13 and Dec. 18, all of which are Fridays.
The resolution also suspends step increases for employees that were scheduled for July 1, which the county COVID-19 task force approved, effective immediately, during its June 24 meeting. Suspending pay raises means county spending on wages would decrease in 2020 by a total of about $238,000, according to county Finance Director Norb Kirk.
According to the resolution, the actions “will assist in erasing most of the projected deficit” of $1.7 million for 2020 caused by COVID-19. If the county’s financial health improves by the end of the year, County Administrator Kathryn Schauf can remove furlough days and retroactively apply step increases, with the approval of a majority of task force members.
Kirk provided projections regarding next year’s budget to the board. Based on initial department submissions, 2021 tax levy requests are about $38.91 million. Kirk estimates that the county will receive about $37.31 million in tax levy in 2021, resulting in an initial shortfall of about $1.6 million. That deficit includes the assumption made by Kirk that sales tax revenue will be about $750,000 less in 2021 than 2020.
Going forward, Kirk said financial risks include the unknown impact of coronavirus on sales tax collection; a potential decrease in state funding for various county programs; and courts activity decreasing in 2021.
Another item slated to be voted on by the County Board is a resolution declaring racism a public health crisis. If that resolution is approved, Eau Claire County would be added to the Wisconsin Public Health Association 2018 declaration that stated racism is a public health crisis. The Eau Claire City-County Health Department is part of that WPHA declaration as well, and the Health Department reviewed and supported the County Board resolution.
The resolution outlines the ways in which racism manifests, including housing, education, employment and criminal justice. It also proposes six action steps the County Board should take going forward to ensure that racial equity is a key factor in all county decisions, including a review of internal policies and procedures; increasing diversity and instituting antiracist policies; and working with local entities to make racial progress.
Members of Clear Vision Eau Claire, a citizen group focused on community planning, expressed support for the resolution during the public comment portion of the board meeting.
The County Board will also vote on a resolution from the Parks and Forest Committee “requesting assistance from the State of Wisconsin in light of the Verso Paper Mill closures.”
According to a fact sheet given to the board, Verso mills in Duluth, Minn., and Wisconsin Rapids are closing indefinitely at the end of July. The mill in Wisconsin Rapids accounts for about 15% of hardwood harvested in the Eau Claire County Forest and around 25% of all Wisconsin timber. More than 600 people in Eau Claire County work in the timber industry, so the closures will have a significant impact on local residents.
The resolution asks the governor and Wisconsin legislature to provide “direct assistance, in any way possible,” to either allow the mills to continue operating or provide money to people impacted by the closures. The resolution was forwarded to the Wisconsin Counties Association and Wisconsin County Forests Association.
