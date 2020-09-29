EAU CLAIRE — Eau Claire County Emergency Management was recognized recently by the National Weather Service as a Weather-Ready Nation Ambassador of Excellence for 2020.
The National Weather Service identified the department's social media messaging as well as community engagement with groups like Disaster Ready Chippewa Valley and outreach events like National Night Out as part of the reason for the recognition.
The award was given to 73 other organizations across the country including municipalities, media and volunteer organizations.
“This is a great honor for our dedicated team," Eau Claire County Emergency Management coordinator Tyler Esh said in a news release. "We work hard to promote the types of severe weather possible in our county and have developed great partnerships to help spread the word of incoming impactful weather events.”
In the past four years, the department has partnered with the cities of Altoona and Eau Claire to provide an emergency notification system that anyone can sign up for, increased its social media presence, partnered with the county Highway Department to push out weather-related road closures and provided multiple severe weather training sessions to the community with the help of the National Weather Service-Twin Cities.