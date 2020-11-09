EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire County Finance and Budget Committee received updates on the county’s financial situation through the first nine months of 2020 during its meeting Monday.
Overall, both revenue and spending are down compared to previous years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Sales tax revenue is about the same as last year, which is much better than county officials anticipated this spring.
County Finance Director Norb Kirk said county departments have displayed diligence and done an admirable job mitigating costs where possible during the pandemic. He expressed cautious optimism and said the county is “in a better financial situation than I would’ve expected earlier in the year.”
Through the first nine months of 2020, the county has received just under $73 million in revenue, 65.43% of its budgeted amount of $111.56 million. That is less than the same point last year, when the county had collected 71.38% of budgeted revenue.
Kirk said the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in decreased revenue, particularly in public charges for services (57.88% in 2020 versus 73.72% in 2019), a category that includes court, jail and park fees. Other decreased revenue areas are intergovernmental grants and aids (69.23% this year compared to 71.76% last year) and intergovernmental charges for services (50.01% this year compared to 76.07% last year).
The county has spent $67.38 million of its $110.28 budget (61.1%) through the first nine months of 2020. At the same point last year, the county spent 78.2% of its annual budget.
The county received $1.18 million in sales tax revenue this August, the most recent month for which data is available. That is more than last year’s $1.13 million, and the county has now collected more from sales taxes through eight months this year than last year, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
The county has $7.31 million in sales tax revenue this year compared to $7.24 million at the same time last year. It budgeted $10.85 million in total sales tax revenue this year. If the current monthly pace continues for the final four months of this year, Eau Claire County would have a slight surplus and come in at $10.96 million in revenue. That is far better than its initial projections at the start of the pandemic, which involved sales tax losses of between $1 and $1.5 million.
Kirk and Supervisor Stella Pagonis said some of the higher-than-expected sales tax numbers might be attributed to residents buying supplies for their homes instead of traveling and going on vacations.
“People are choosing to have their discretionary spending go to other things,” Kirk said.
Kirk added that a decrease in local unemployment may play a factor as well. According to a fact sheet given to the committee, the local unemployment rate was 12.3% in April and 3.9% in September.
Personnel
Through September, the county had 65 full-time positions vacant, far more than 34 vacant positions at the same time last year. That is largely because of the need to decrease spending during the pandemic; the county COVID-19 task force placed hiring on hold for 28.5 full-time positions in July.
The county has a total of 595 full-time equivalent employees, so about 11% of its FTE positions were open as of the end of September.
Wheel tax
Through August of this year, the county has collected $1.72 million in revenue from the vehicle registration fee, similar to last year’s $1.75 million at the same time. That is on pace to slightly exceed the budgeted $2.3 million in total vehicle registration fees this year.
Other business
Supervisor Jim Dunning requested an update on the forensic audit of the county Department of Human Services at the committee’s next meeting. The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office is planning to spend up to $100,000 to conduct the forensic audit, which specifically searches for illegal activity.
Dunning said he would like the name of the firm conducting the audit; the scope of the audit; the contract amount of the audit; the contract timeframe; any further steps involved in the audit; and the expected date of the audit’s completion.
Pagonis said she will invite Sheriff Ron Cramer to next month’s meeting, which is scheduled for Dec. 14.