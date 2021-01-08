EAU CLAIRE — Payments for work missed due to COVID-19 should continue for at least the next couple of months for employees of Eau Claire County.
During its meeting Friday morning, the Eau Claire County Human Resources Committee approved a resolution that would allow options for employees to be paid through at least March 31 if they miss work because of COVID-19.
The resolution was passed because of the recent expiration of the federal Families First Coronavirus Relief Act. The FFCRA was signed into law on March 18 and expired on Dec. 31. It granted some employees up to 80 hours of emergency paid sick leave related to COVID-19, including if someone needed to quarantine, take care of someone in quarantine or stay home with a child whose school or day care closed.
The resolution wouldn’t offer any additional paid leave to county workers but would be essentially an extension of the FFCRA. If an employee has exhausted all 80 hours of pay, they would not receive any extra hours. If an employee has used 20 hours, they would still have 60 hours available.
The resolution would extend benefits through the end of March. Supervisor Mark Beckfield, Human Resources Committee chairman, said the committee can consider another extension in March if needed.
Supervisors on the committee supported the resolution because it would show care for employees at a relatively low cost. Beckfield called EPSL money a “drop in the bucket” of the county’s overall budget.
County Administrator Kathryn Schauf agreed.
“As we think about this in terms of helping to support our employees through this time in a meaningful way, this is one way we can do it that is likely not extremely expensive, but it does reinforce for employees that we care about them, we care about their wellbeing and their ability to care for their families and themselves,” Schauf said.
County Finance Director Norb Kirk said the county spent about $111,000 on emergency paid sick leave to employees through Dec. 8. That is nearly nine months after the FFCRA was passed, which equals about $12,000 per month.
The resolution requires final approval from the County Board and should be on its Jan. 19 agenda.
Vaccine distribution
Schauf also gave an update on potential COVID-19 vaccine distribution to county workers.
She said the county is in the process of identifying Phase 1B employees, meaning essential workers who would be prioritized to receive the vaccine after frontline health care employees. She said 1B employees would likely include county workers who have direct contact with the public, such as crisis responders.
Schauf said the county is also working to determine vaccination processes, which she said could include workers going to their health provider and/or having a temporary vaccine clinic set up at county workplaces.
The timeline is unknown for when the first group of county employees will be vaccinated.
On Thursday, Julie Willems Van Dijk, Wisconsin Department of Health Services deputy secretary, said the state will wait to vaccinate people in Phase 1B until “a substantial portion” of Phase 1A is offered the vaccine. DHS anticipates moving into Phase 1B before the end of January, Van Dijk said.
Wisconsin had administered about 110,000 doses of the vaccine as of Thursday. That includes around 2,700 doses administered in Eau Claire County so far, said Lieske Giese, director of the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.
The next county Human Resources Committee meeting is scheduled for Feb. 12.