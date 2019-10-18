The Eau Claire school district has saved about $500,000 per year since 2012 after starting energy-saving projects within the district, Eau Claire schools superintendent Mary Ann Hardebeck said.
The district has participated in more than 110 projects and measures aimed at saving energy, in a partnership with statewide program Focus On Energy.
The projects include boiler tune-ups, a high-efficiency chiller, high-efficiency cafeteria equipment, upgrades to LED lights, high-efficiency air conditioning and HVAC equipment, said John Beard, Focus On Energy senior public relations and media specialist.
The projects date back to September 2012, Beard said.
Focus On Energy estimates that in the first year of the projects, the district saved $359,000 in electricity costs − about 2.5 million kilowatt hours − and about $181,000 in natural gas costs.
“This has saved taxpayers millions of dollars and helped us maintain our certification as a green business,” Hardebeck said at an October school board meeting. “This is a team effort.”