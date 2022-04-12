EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire Community Foundation has opened its online grant catalog for the fourth and final cycle of its 25th anniversary celebration.
The crowdfunding software allows the public to donate directly to funding requests from local nonprofits. Not only will applicants receive the money they raise in the form of grants, but all of them that raise at least $1000 will become eligible for bonus grants from ECCF that range from $1000 to $10,000.
So far, the grant catalogs have raised more than $190,000 in direct donations and distributed $75,000 in bonus grants.
The final category, called Offer Opportunities, supports basic needs such as food, shelter and medical care. It is open through May 4.
Funding requests from the following nonprofits in this category are available in the online grant catalog: Catholic Charities Sojourner House, Chippewa Valley Veterans Tribute Foundation, Chippewa Valley Habitat for Humanity, Chippewa Valley LGBTQ+ Community Center, Family Promise of the Chippewa Valley, Good Shepherd Lutheran Foundation, Hope Gospel Mission, Special Olympics Wisconsin, St. Francis Food Pantry, The Community Table, Salvation Army Chippewa Valley Bread of Life Center, The Wellness Shack, Trinity Equestrian Center and Western Dairyland Economic Opportunity Council.