Vera Monica Dovre lays in mom’s (Mary Dovre) arms on her birthday as dad (Luke Dovre) smiles at his newborn daughter in the Birth Center at Marshfield Medical Clinic in Eau Claire last week. Vera was born at 2:22 on Dec. 20, 2022, and was 22 inches long.
Vera Monica Dovre lays in mom’s (Mary Dovre) arms on her birthday as dad (Luke Dovre) smiles at his newborn daughter in the Birth Center at Marshfield Medical Clinic in Eau Claire last week. Vera was born at 2:22 on Dec. 20, 2022, and was 22 inches long.
EAU CLAIRE — Though Eau Claire welcomed a few new Azaleas, Barretts, Wrens, Mavericks and Lincolns to the world this year, area hospitals have indicated that more traditional baby names remained popular in 2022.
Topping the list of this year’s most popular baby names at Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire are Avery and Nora, tied for first place at four each for the girls, and Jack and Sawyer, tied at five each for the boys.
Elizabeth, Azalea and Mila all tied in second for the girls, while Barrett, Roman and Theodore tied in second for the boys.
Last year’s top names were Jackson and Henry for the boys, and some variation of Evelyn for the girls.
Bethany Calkins, Birth Center manager and lead obstetrics nurse at Marshfield, says that while some of this year’s names are unexpected, she’s unsurprised to see names like Jack make the list again.
Calkins said the hospital hasn’t yet compiled total birth numbers for the year, but she suspects they will see an uptick from 2021’s numbers.
“We have seen quite a population explosion in just the last two months, so we expect to finish well-ahead of last year,” Calkins told the Leader-Telegram.
Of the 757 babies delivered at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital so far this year, Brooks, Asher and Liam topped the list for boys’ names, respectively, while Everly, Kinsley and Eden took first, second and third, respectively, for the girls.
“We are honored to be among the first to meet and welcome these little ones into the world,” stated Maria Green, Sacred Heart’s Women and Infants Center manager, in a news release. “The joy it brings our staff to see families bond and grow is immeasurable.”
Also making the top 10 list for baby boys born Sacred Heart this year are Tyler, Oliver, August, Ezra, Grayson, Miles and Mathias. Lena, Ellie, Mia, Sophia, Ava, Josephine and Wren rounded out the remainder of Sacred Heart’s top 10 girls’ names.
At Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, Oliver tops the list with 10 baby boys donning the name this year. Eight girls named Amelia and Emma made the names the most popular for the girls.
Mayo also helped welcome eight Mavericks, seven Lincolns, and six Theodores and Noahs. There were six Quinns, Madelyns, Hazels and Willows, and five Noras, Natalies and Olivias,
According to BabyCenter, the top five girls names in the United States this year are Olivia, Emma, Amelia, Ava and Sophia, respectively. Notably, these names remain exactly the same as last year.
The top boys’ names are Liam, Noah, Oliver, Elijah and Mateo, respectively.
Madeline Fuerstenberg is the L-T's education and health reporter. A graduate of UW-Eau Claire, she has reported with multiple Chippewa Valley news outlets since 2018, and she joined the L-T in 2021. Get in touch at madeline.fuerstenberg@ecpc.com.