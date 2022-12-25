EAU CLAIRE — Though Eau Claire welcomed a few new Azaleas, Barretts, Wrens, Mavericks and Lincolns to the world this year, area hospitals have indicated that more traditional baby names remained popular in 2022.

Topping the list of this year’s most popular baby names at Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire are Avery and Nora, tied for first place at four each for the girls, and Jack and Sawyer, tied at five each for the boys.

