L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire will host an open house Tuesday to celebrate winning the Wisconsin Library Association's 2019 Library of the Year Award.
The event is scheduled from 3 to 7 p.m. in the main lobby of the library at 400 Eau Claire St. Staff will be on hand to answer questions and talk about all the library has to offer.
The award was given in recognition of the library’s many recent achievements, including adding new staff positions to serve vulnerable populations, putting books on city buses and creating digital access to local music.
Not coincidentally, the library said in a news release, Tuesday is National Cake Day, and cupcakes and other treats will be served. The library will also debut a new collection of novelty cake pans to check out.
More information on the library’s services and programs is available in the 2018 Annual Report and the Strategic Plan at www.ecpubliclibrary.info/mission.