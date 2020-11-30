EAU CLAIRE -- The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in downtown Eau Claire will reopen its park-and-pickup materials service on Tuesday.
This means customers can once again retrieve the materials they have on reserve. The service has been modified to make it easier and safer.
How it works: Customers may reserve books and other materials through the library’s online catalog. Once they receive a notification their items are ready, they must schedule a pickup appointment. Library staff will schedule pickup appointments into 50-minute windows available Monday through Saturday. As before, materials will be placed on special shelves in the library’s lower level lobby. (Pickup via the main entrance is unavailable.)
Customers can access the pickup area from the library’s lower level parking lot off South Dewey Street. They simply park in the lot, pick up their materials in the lobby and leave. For the customer’s convenience, materials will already be checked out. Library staff will sanitize the pickup area between appointment windows.
Some customers’ due dates were recently extended. Library users are encouraged to check their account online or call 715-839-5003 to get current dates. For returning materials, drop boxes in front of the library and around the city have reopened.
Detailed park-and-pickup information is at ecpubliclibrary.info/park-n-pickup.
The library has been closed since Nov. 16 due to concern over public safety in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. In-person library appointments (for browsing and computer use) are unavailable until further notice.
The library also has resumed its free grocery pickup service. To learn more, call 715-839-5061 or email libbyr@eauclaire.lib.wi.us. Also, parents and families can contact the library’s Youth Services department to learn about personalized book bundle pickup options at ysstaff@eauclaire.lib.wi.us and 715-839-5007.
Customers are strongly encouraged to access the library’s numerous online offerings such as e-books; audiobooks; movie and music downloads; online storytimes and other virtual programs; reference services; and more. These services can be accessed through the library’s website (ecpubliclibrary.info) and Facebook page (facebook.com/ecpubliclibrary).
People can get help from library reference staff over the phone (715-839-5004), via email (reference@eauclaire.lib.wi.us), and through online chat. More information, including hours, specific department numbers, and the chat interface can be found at ecpubliclibrary.info/contact-the-library.
To learn more about the library, visit ecpubliclibrary.info.