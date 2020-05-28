As many Chippewa Valley residents continue to limit their activities to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus, reading continues to be an appealing and safe option, so much so that the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library has been overwhelmed with requests for its curbside pickup program.
To help meet the demand for curbside services launched earlier this month, the library at 400 Eau Claire St. plans to quadruple the number of available pickup appointments — from the current 30 a day to 120 — beginning next week, said Isa Small, manager of programming and communications services.
"Pickup is going overwhelmingly well so far. Right now it's vastly exceeding our ability to keep up," Small said, noting that the expansion will increase the number of appointments available from one to four in each 10-minute slot throughout the day.
"It's wonderful," Small said about the community's thirst for reading in the midst of a pandemic. "We're just making sure we'e being very strategic in how we introduce and expand services."
Library staff are consulting with city risk-management officials on best practices to ensure the safety of employees and patrons using pickup services while the library remains closed.
The Youth Services division of the library will launch a special pickup service Monday for area families, especially children in need and those without access to online services.
The new services will include a children's food program and brochures about the library's popular summer reading program. The food program will offer meal bags of nonperishable food, provided by Feed My People Food Bank, once a week to individuals 18 and younger.
Youth Services also will launch its summer reading program and begin offering craft supplies and other program materials on Monday, June 15.
The summer reading program served more than 2,300 local children and teens in 2019, and Small said staff are optimistic that could grow this year with the addition of digital tools.
"One of the things our Youth Services librarians are most interested in is helping prevent that summer slide that kids can experience when they're not in school and not focused on learning new things everyday," Small said.
Families interested in using the new pickup service can contact Youth Services by calling 715-839-5007 or emailing ysstaff@eauclaire.lib.wi.us to discuss specifics and request a pickup time. Pickup times generally will be scheduled between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on weekdays.
At a customer’s pickup time, their items will be placed on a sanitized cart outside the library’s main entrance at 400 Eau Claire St. Parking cones will be placed on Eau Claire Street to designate the pull-up location. Staff will employ numerous safety measures, including a quarantine period for materials prior to pickup, equipment sanitation and the use of gloves and masks.
The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library is expected to remain closed through the end of June, after which the need for pickup services will be reassessed.