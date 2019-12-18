An Eau Claire man is accused of injuring another man during a hit-and-run crash on the city’s south side.
The man’s vehicle was involved in a second crash following the hit and run, police said.
Jonathan E. Reneau, 41, 4329 S. Pointe Court, was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of hit and run causing injury.
A $1,000 signature bond was set for Reneau, who returns to court Jan. 29.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Eau Claire police officer was sent to Highway 93 and Damon Street Nov. 22 for a hit-and-run crash involving injury.
A dark-colored pickup truck had struck a silver sedan in the rear, and then took off westbound on Damon Street.
A large amount of debris was in the intersection.
The silver sedan, which had heavy rear end damage, was in the parking lot of a nearby bank.
The driver of the car said he had neck pain and was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
The driver underwent a CT scan, had neck and hip pain, and was placed in a neck brace at the hospital.
A witness said she was stopped at the intersection when she saw the crash and confirmed that the pickup truck fled the scene.
The truck was found on the south side of Boardwalk Circle. The truck’s battery was turned on and the shift on the vehicle was broken and dangling.
Fluid was leaking under the vehicle and the fluid stretched for 100 feet.
The truck appeared to have stopped on a hill and then rolled back into an unattended and legally parked car.
Police confirmed that Reneau owned the vehicle.
An officer contacted Reneau Nov. 24 and he admitted to driving the truck when it was involved in the crash.
Reneau said he struck the other vehicle when he attempted to pick up and answer his phone.
Reneau said this was his first crash and he panicked. He said he was remorseful and knew he should have stopped and not fled the scene.
When asked about the second vehicle he had struck as he abandoned his truck, Reneau said he did not remember striking a vehicle.
Reneau was adamant that he had not been intoxicated while driving.