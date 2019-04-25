An Eau Claire man is accused of providing marijuana to two 12-year-old runaways from the Eau Claire Academy.
Patrick J. Thomas, 19, 727 Eddy St., was charged Thursday in Eau Claire County Court with two felony counts of marijuana delivery to minors, a felony count of maintaining a drug trafficking place and two misdemeanor counts of contributing to the delinquency of a child.
Thomas is free on a $5,000 signature bond and returns to court June 3.
As conditions of bond, Thomas cannot have contact with the girls, the academy or its residents. He must also maintain absolute sobriety.
According to the criminal complaint:
Two 12-year-old girls ran away from the Eau Claire Academy on Feb. 3.
A staff member at the academy said they have received reports that past runaways have gone to Thomas’ residence to hang out and potentially use drugs or alcohol.
One of the girls told police they first went to Mount Simon Park before going to Thomas’s residence.
Thomas asked the girls if they wanted to do drugs. The girls said they did and Thomas provided them with marijuana.
After Thomas and the girls smoked the marijuana, the girl said she and the other girl left the residence.
Thomas told the girls not to tell anyone about this incident, otherwise he would go to jail.
The second girl said Thomas told them his parents were sleeping inside the residence.
As a result, the second girl said, they had to stay out on the porch.
Thomas said he would tell his parents the girls were his “homies” if they came out to the porch.
At one point, the second girl said, Thomas’ mother did come out to the porch.
The second girl said Thomas was given $20 for the marijuana, which was stolen from the academy.
The girls then decided to go back to the academy.
The second girl said she and her friend told Thomas they were 14 or 15 years old.
The second girl said Thomas told them not to report this incident because he “gets a lot of runners.”
Thomas told police this week that runaways had come to his house in February.
When asked if he supplied the girls with marijuana, Thomas said he “could’ve, but it wouldn’t have been much marijuana.”
Thomas said he thought the girls were 15 years old.
Thomas is being prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of a felony count of substantial battery in July 2017 in Eau Claire County.