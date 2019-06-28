An Eau Claire man is accused of sexually assaulting a girl several years ago at an Eau Claire residence.
Colben W. Colbenson, 55, 3626 Seymour Road, was charged Friday in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child under age 13, sexual assault of a child under age 16 and child enticement.
A $10,000 signature bond was set for Colbenson, which prohibits him from having contact with the girl and her family. He also cannot have unsupervised contact with other children.
Colbenson returns to court Aug. 8.
According to the criminal complaint:
A woman contacted Eau Claire police in April because she learned her daughters may have been sexually assaulted several years ago.
The woman’s 15-year-old daughter was at church and told the youth leader that she was sexually molested and assaulted when she was younger.
The girl told the youth leader the assaults occurred when she was in the fourth, fifth and sixth grades.
The girl said her 16-year-old sister may also have been sexually assaulted.
The woman was shocked to learn about this and spoke to both of her daughters.
The younger daughter said she was assaulted by Colbenson at an Eau Claire residence and elsewhere.
The older daughter said Colbenson tried to sexually assault her as well but she didn’t remember any details.
The younger daughter said the assaults started as sexual contact and eventually progressed to intercourse.
On one occasion, Colbenson assaulted her after picking her up and taking her to a bedroom.
The girl said Colbenson generally acted like nothing happened and didn’t talk about it.
On one occasion, the girl said, Colbenson told her not to talk about it because he could get in trouble if she told anyone.
The girl said she didn’t know how many times she was sexually assaulted by Colbenson.
The older daughter told police she was also touched inappropriately by Colbenson but didn’t provide details.
If convicted of the charges, Colbenson could be sentenced to up to 80 years in prison.