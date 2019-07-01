An Eau Claire man is accused of firing a shotgun inside his residence following an argument with a woman.
Matthew W.R. Schick, 23, 2822 Beverly Hills Drive, was charged Monday in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, two misdemeanor counts of possession of a firearm while intoxicated and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct by use of a dangerous weapon.
Schick is free on a $500 signature bond and returns to court Aug. 12.
As conditions of bond, Schick cannot drink alcohol, enter taverns, possess weapons or have contact with the woman.
According to the criminal complaint:
Eau Claire County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to a residence on Beverly Hills Drive in the town of Washington at 1:30 a.m. Saturday on a report of a gun being fired from inside the residence.
Four people were outside when deputies arrived. Schick was taken into custody after he walked outside, lay on the ground and put his hands to his sides.
Schick said he accidentally fired his hunting rifle inside the residence.
Schick said he was showing someone the scope on the rifle and pointed it toward his bedroom window, forgetting the rifle was loaded.
Deputies noted the residence is a child care facility that was closed at the time.
Schick’s bedroom window was broken and large shards of glass were outside on the ground.
Neighbors told deputies they were in their garage when they heard arguing next door.
Schick lived with a woman at the residence. The woman asked one of the neighbors to check on him because he was intoxicated and breaking things inside the residence.
The neighbor tried to calm Schick down. At one point, Schick was waving a pistol around and threatened to shoot himself.
The neighbor was able to get the pistol away from Schick.
After the neighbor went back to his garage, he heard a gunshot coming from Schick’s residence.
Authorities were called and Schick was restrained by the neighbors to keep him from leaving.
The rifle was found in the bedroom and the pistol, which was loaded, was found under the bed.
Schick admitted he had an argument with the woman before he fired the shot. He said the argument had nothing to do with him firing the rifle.
Schick gave different stories about the incident. He said he wasn’t trying to kill himself or anyone else.
A breath test showed Schick had a blood alcohol content of 0.315, which is nearly four times the legal limit for driving.
If convicted of the felony charge, Schick could be sentenced to up to five years in prison.