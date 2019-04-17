An Eau Claire man is accused of strangling his girlfriend after an argument and dragging her across the floor.
Andrew J. Clark, 28, 868 E. Grand Ave., was charged Wednesday in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of strangulation and suffocation and substantial battery, and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
A $5,000 cash bail was set for Clark, who returns to court May 20.
As a condition of bail, Clark cannot have contact with the woman.
According to the criminal complaint:
Eau Claire police were sent to a Grand Avenue residence at 7:30 p.m. Monday on a report of a woman who had fallen and hit her head as a result of a domestic incident.
An officer found the woman, who was pulseless and not breathing, on the porch.
EMS personnel arrived and transported the woman to an Eau Claire hospital.
Clark, who smelled of alcohol, then came outside.
Clark said he moved in with the woman a few months ago. He said they entered a rocky part of the relationship, so he talked to other women behind her back to keep his options open.
Clark said he and the woman argued about this.
Clark said the woman came home at 7 p.m. and attacked him without warning.
Clark said the woman threw a lamp at him and struck him multiple times in the face.
Clark said he pushed the woman down to defend himself and held her to the floor with his hands on her throat.
Another officer spoke to the woman at the hospital. She was visibly upset, crying and had difficulty speaking.
“I thought he was going to kill me,” the woman said.
The woman said she and Clark were arguing about other women talking to him.
Clark then put his hands around her neck and she fell. He continued to choke her and she believes she lost consciousness.
The woman said she couldn’t remember anything until she started being dragged to the porch by Clark. She said her head kept bouncing on the floor as she was dragged.
The woman was wearing a neck brace in the hospital.
Clark is being prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of three misdemeanor counts of retail theft in Marathon and Wood counties in 2016, 2017 and 2019.
If convicted of the felony charges, Clark could be sentenced to up to four years in prison.