A $10,000 cash bail was set Tuesday for an Eau Claire man accused of threatening to shoot up his workplace, the Menards Distribution Center.
Kevin L. Pinkham, 31, 1040 W. Hamilton Ave., is charged in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of terrorist threats and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
As conditions of his bail, Pinkham cannot use firearms or ammunition or have contact with Menards locations or Menards employees.
Pinkham returns to court Tuesday, Aug. 27, for a preliminary hearing.
According to the criminal complaint:
Eau Claire County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to the Menards Distribution Center, 4787 County Line Road, town of Union, at 6:07 p.m. Thursday for an employee who made threats of “shooting the place up.”
The distribution center’s general manager indicated an employee reported that Pinkham told her he was not going to let anyone know the time he was going to shoot the place up.
Pinkham said he would only use “good stuff” ammunition so he wouldn’t have to shoot them more than once.
The woman Pinkham told this to said she wanted to know when this was going to happen because she has kids.
Pinkham responded by saying, “No, when I do it, I’m not going to tell anybody.”
The woman believes Pinkham was not kidding and serious about carrying out his threat.
The woman was very upset about her conversation with Pinkham and cried during her interview with a deputy.
Pinkham also told the woman that “I don’t like to shoot people more than once, so I buy the good stuff and I already have the ammo.”
The woman then went to her supervisor and a co-worker to tell them about her conversation with Pinkham.
Both the supervisor and co-worker told the woman this is not the first time they have heard Pinkham make these threats.
A deputy interviewed Pinkham, who denied saying he was going to shoot a gun at work.
But he admitted to responding to a text from his girlfriend who said she hoped he wasn’t having a bad day.
Pinkham said he texted her back by saying, “No, I’m just going to kill everyone.”
Pinkham said it was just a joke and he didn’t mean it.
Authorities searched Pinkham’s residence and found five guns and numerous rounds of ammunition.
They also found a gun and ammunition in his vehicle.
Multiple Menards Distribution Center employees told deputies they feared for their lives based on Pinkham’s threats.
The employees said they were reluctant to come to work the day after Pinkham made the threats.
If convicted of the felony charge, Pinkham could be sentenced to up to 18 months in prison.