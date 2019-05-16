A man is accused of trying to take a photo of a nude woman in a room at an Eau Claire tanning salon.
Nicholas S. Peterson, 34, 1123 Mt. Nemo Ave., was charged Thursday in Eau Claire County Court with misdemeanor counts of attempting to capture an intimate representation without consent, invasion of privacy with a surveillance device and disorderly conduct.
A $500 signature bond was set for Peterson, which prohibits him from having contact with the woman or the tanning salon.
Peterson returns to court June 27.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Eau Claire police officer was sent to Suntan City in the Eastridge Center at 9:20 a.m. Wednesday on a report of a man who tried taking a photo of a nude woman in a separate tanning booth.
The woman said Peterson was checking in when she arrived at the business.
The woman was put in Room 18 while Peterson was put in Room 17. A 9-foot wall divided the two tanning units.
The woman said she got undressed and put lotion on her body. She looked in the mirror and saw a phone over the wall.
The woman yelled, got dressed and left the room.
The officer met with Peterson, who said this is the first time he has done something like this.
Peterson claimed he did not take a picture or video of the woman.
Peterson asked if it really mattered when questioned why he put his phone over the wall.
Peterson said the woman caught sight of the phone immediately after he put it over the wall.
Peterson said he did not know the woman was nude.
Peterson said the tanning business should be like bathrooms, where men’s and women’s areas would be kept separate.
The business canceled Peterson’s membership. He told an employee he did something stupid and admitted he made a mistake.
The employee told the officer Peterson probably used a chair in his tanning room to reach over the wall.
The chair in Peterson’s tanning room appeared to have fresh dirt on it.