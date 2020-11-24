CHIPPEWA FALLS — A 48-year-old Eau Claire man has been arrested for his seventh drunken-driving offense.
Scott D. Mallo,, 2003 Briarwood Court, appeared in Chippewa County Court on Monday on possible charges of seventh-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, possession of meth and drug paraphernalia, and bail jumping. He also was cited for operating while suspended.
Judge James Isaacson released him on a signature bond and set a return court date for 1:30 p.m. Jan. 5. While released, Mallo must take daily preliminary breath tests.
The Chippewa Falls Police Department was the arresting agency. A police report was not immediately available; court documents say Mallo was taken into custody Saturday.