CHIPPEWA FALLS — An Eau Claire man accused of leading police on a high-speed chase May 25 has been charged in Chippewa County Court.
Horst M. Burmeister, 23, 4802 Bullis Ct., was charged with attempting to flee or elude an officer, obstructing an officer, possession of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Burmeister will return to court July 7.
According to the criminal complaint, a Chippewa County deputy observed Burmeister’s car drifting back and forth on Highway 29, near Seymour Cray Boulevard, at 2:05 a.m. May 25. When the officer attempted to stop the vehicle, Burmeister sped up; the officer estimated speeds reached 85 to 90 mph.
The officer eventually was able to stop the vehicle. Burmeister exited his car but he started running away. The officer wound up using his Taser to apprehend Burmeister. The officer could see that Burmeister was heavily intoxicated, and he was cited for OWI-first offense.