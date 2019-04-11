An Eau Claire man will serve a three-year mental commitment for sexually assaulting a resident of a group home and physically assaulting a female staff member.
Dustin H. Pederson, 23, 2314 Cleveland St., pleaded guilty recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of third-degree sexual assault and a misdemeanor count of battery.
Judge Emily Long then found Pederson not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect to the two charges.
Several other felony and misdemeanor charges were dismissed.
Long committed Pederson to the state Department of Health Services after ruling that he’s not capable of refusing medications.
Pederson must comply with the sex offender registry and cannot have contact with the victims.
According to the criminal complaint:
Police were sent to the Liberty View Group Home, 611 Main St., at 12:28 a.m. July 4 on a report of Pederson beating up a group home employee.
Officers later learned Pederson had engaged in a series of unwanted sexual behavior toward a female resident of the home and on this night sexually assaulted her.
The woman said she was in the bathroom when Pederson entered the room, exposed himself and had sexual contact with her.
The woman said she was scared and feared what Pederson was going to do with her.
The woman used a phone in the bathroom to call a female group home employee to tell her what happened.
Pederson then left the woman’s room.
The woman said Pederson also exposed himself to her two or three weeks earlier.
The female group home employee told police she was on the phone with the woman when Pederson entered her office.
Pederson shut the door, yelled at the employee and told her, “I’m not going to jail.”
Pederson then punched the employee in the face five times. He then stopped and quickly ran out the front door.
The employee’s face was covered in blood, which was running down the front of her shirt.
The employee’s left eye was swollen almost shut, and her nose was swollen and bloody. Two of her front teeth felt as though they shifted.
An officer found Pederson walking along Farwell Street two hours after the incident. He admitted to punching the employee and that he didn’t regret it.
Pederson said he regretted touching the woman in the bathroom.
Pederson was free on a signature bond for a pending Eau Claire County felony case, which prohibited him from committing new crimes.