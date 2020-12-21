CHIPPEWA FALLS — An Eau Claire man accused of his seventh drunken-driving offense stemming from a September 2016 arrest was convicted Monday of negligent operating of a vehicle, and was ordered to serve six months in jail.
Garry A. Cripe, 61, 703 Broadway Blvd., pleaded no contest to the amended charge in Chippewa County Court. Judge Steve Gibbs ordered a one-year jail sentence, but he made six months imposed-and-stayed at the discretion of the probation agent. Gibbs noted that Cripe is enrolled in a drug court in Eau Claire and getting treatment.
Cripe has up to 60 days to report to jail, and he was given permission to serve his sentence in the Eau Claire County Jail. He also was placed on probation for three years and must pay $2,267 in court costs and fines. His driver’s license also was revoked for three years.
According to the criminal complaint, a police officer observed a vehicle that was still running with its lights on in the Burger King parking lot in downtown Chippewa Falls at 1:53 a.m. Sept. 29, 2016. The officer could see Cripe sleeping or passed out behind the wheel. He tapped on the window and woke up Cripe.
Cripe admitted he had consumed 10 drinks that evening at a nearby bar, and had stopped at the restaurant on his way home.
Cripe was convicted of his sixth drunken-driving offense in 2006 in Eau Claire County Court and was sentenced to serve eight months in jail. He lived in rural Chippewa Falls at the time of the 2016 arrest.