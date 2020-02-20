CHIPPEWA FALLS — An Eau Claire man who assaulted his ex-girlfriend, pushing her down onto a bed, putting his hands around her neck, and smothering her face with a pillow, has been placed on two years of probation.
Brandon G. Wegner, 28, 1020 W. Hamilton Ave., pleaded no contest in Chippewa County Court to misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct. A felony-level charge of strangulation and suffocation was read-in and dismissed. Wegner lives in the portion of the city of Eau Claire located in Chippewa County.
According to the criminal complaint, an adult woman called law enforcement on Sept. 29, saying she had been assaulted by her estranged boyfriend, Wegner. She said they weren’t together anymore but were trying to get along. However, he became irate when he learned she had been in contact with other men.
Wegner became angry with her and forcefully threw her onto a bed. He hit her with an open hand and closed fist. Police observed a fresh bruise near the left corner of one of her eyes.
The woman said she was fearful because Wegner becomes “scary” when he is upset. Wegner put his hands around her neck and held her down, then he put a pillow over her face. She fought free, and Wegner left the home. When police arrested him, he admitted to pushing her and putting his hands around her neck.