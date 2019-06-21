An Eau Claire man will spend 3½ years in prison for repeatedly physically abusing his wife.
The woman was treated at Eau Claire hospitals for her injuries on three separate occasions, police say.
Myron L. Hodges, 40, 2603 Patton St., was sentenced recently in Eau Claire County Court to two felony counts of stalking and felony counts of aggravated battery and substantial battery.
Judge Sarah Harless ordered Hodges to spend five years on extended supervision following his release from prison. Hodges was fined $2,372.
As conditions of supervision, Hodges cannot drink alcohol or enter taverns.
According to the criminal complaint:
The woman called police Nov. 13 to say she was upset with her husband and wanted police to arrest him on his warrant.
The woman had a raised bump and developing bruise on her left temple.
The woman said she and Hodges have been married for five years. She said the domestic violence started about six months into their marriage and continued on almost a daily basis.
The woman said that since Hodges knows he has a felony warrant, he has not left the house more than a couple of times a month since 2015 and has not held a job since then.
On Nov. 6, they had an altercation over a vehicle that resulted in the woman missing work.
On Nov. 11, Hodges struck her with an extension cord while she was under the covers in bed.
On Nov. 12, Hodges struck her face with a closed fist and knocked her to the ground. He then kicked the woman’s body and legs, put her in a chokehold, struck her back and hit her in the forehead with his belt. The woman said she blacked out and was extremely disoriented.
In August, the woman said she needed to go to HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital because Hodges broke a bone in her hand with a broom handle.
The woman recalled two other times in which she needed medical attention because of physical violence.
On one occasion, Hodges bit her nose, and she needed stitches to close the wound. On a second occasion, Hodges damaged her ear, and stitches were needed to close that wound.
On both occasions, the woman said she was treated at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
The woman said Hodges sends her threatening text messages. Two of the woman’s friends told police she confided in them about what was going on.
The woman’s mother told police she once heard Hodges tell her daughter he would get a chain and drag her down the road behind his vehicle.