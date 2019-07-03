An Eau Claire man will spend three years in prison for using public WiFi to view child pornography,
Police said Bradley M. Stevens apparently used free public Internet access owned by the city of Eau Claire to upload the pornographic images at L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library and Phoenix Park.
Stevens, 33, pleaded no contest Wednesday in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of possession of child pornography and an unrelated felony count of possession of methamphetamine. Four additional counts of possession of child pornography were dismissed.
Judge Jon Theisen ordered Stevens to spend three years on extended supervision following his release from prison.
As conditions of supervision, Stevens must register as a sex offender for 15 years and cannot have contact with children other than supervised contact with his own child.
Stevens' attorney, Roger Hillestad, said Stevens has a significant drug problem.
"I think he will benefit from correctional treatment," Hillestad said. "Now he's clear headed and clear thinking and he's remorseful for his actions."
Stevens told Theisen he plans to take advantage of any available programming in prison.
"I'm tired of being locked up and looking over my shoulder," Stevens said.
According to the criminal complaint:
The state Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation received a tip Aug. 28 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that child pornography had been uploaded onto their servers.
The images were linked to Stevens’ email account.
Google told authorities the child pornography was uploaded using the Internet service provider WiscNet, which provides networking services to public organizations such as libraries, hospitals, municipalities and schools.
The city of Eau Claire’s public WiFi at L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library and Phoenix Park uses the same IP address that was used to upload the child pornography.
An IP address is a unique string of numbers separated by periods that identifies each computer using the Internet Protocol to communicate over a network.
Stevens is known to frequent areas of the city that have free WiFi due to his homelessness status.
Police arrested Stevens Dec. 2. A phone in his possession contained 55 images of child pornography.