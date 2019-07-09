An Eau Claire man will spend two years in prison in a case where a woman was grazed by a bullet during a drug deal gone bad.
Marcus S. Wells, 20, 3237 Runway Ave., was sentenced this week in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon.
A felony count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety was previously dismissed.
Judge Sarah Harless ordered Wells to spend three years on extended supervision following his release from prison.
As conditions of supervision, Wells cannot drink alcohol, possess weapons or have contact with his co-defendant.
Wells’ co-defendant, Damon L. Clark, 21, of Eau Claire, was previously sentenced to four years of probation and six months in jail for a felony count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety.
According to the criminal complaint:
Eau Claire police were called to the 800 block of Revere Street at 8:20 p.m. Sept. 16 on a report of gunshots being fired, injuring a person.
Officers searched the street and found five spent casings from a 9 mm handgun.
A woman told an officer she had come to a Revere Street residence with her daughter to see her friend.
As they were walking, the woman said she could hear three people arguing in the street. She then heard popping sounds and felt something hit her head.
The woman believed she had been shot and the bullet grazed her head.
The woman had a 2-inch scrape on her forehead and was treated by EMS personnel.
The investigation identified Clark and Wells as suspects.
Clark told police he and Wells went to a residence on Revere Street over a drug deal that went bad.
A man at the residence pulled out a gun and had several people with him.
Clark said he and Wells also had guns.
When the group started running toward him and Wells, Clark said he shot in self-defense.
Clark said he just shot up in the air and felt his life was in danger.
Clark said Wells gave him the gun that he used.
As they were driving toward the residence, Clark said Wells told him to “just watch me, cover me.”
“It was just a bad situation,” Clark said.