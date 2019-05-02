An Eau Claire man will spend 18 months on probation for nearly biting off part of another male’s nose during an altercation.
Donald C. Henson, 43, pleaded no contest this week in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of substantial battery and guilty to a misdemeanor count of bail jumping.
A felony count of mayhem and a second misdemeanor count of bail jumping were dismissed.
As conditions of probation, Judge John Manydeeds ordered Henson to undergo an alcohol and drug assessment. He must maintain absolute sobriety and not enter taverns or have contact with the victim.
Henson must also pay restitution, the amount of which has not been determined.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Eau Claire police officer was sent to Galloway Street and Hastings Place on July 15 on a report of a male who was battered by another man and bitten on the nose.
The male said he met the suspect, later identified as Henson, that night and started to drink with him.
Henson got aggressive after drinking and talked about beating up the male.
Henson then charged at the man, bit him on the chest and punched him in the eye.
Henson got on top of the male and bit him in the nose.
The male’s right nostril was nearly bitten off and appeared to be held together by a slim piece of flesh.
The male also had a deep scratch mark from a tooth on his nose.
The male was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
During an interview with police, Henson said he met the male at Phoenix Park, where they hung out and drank alcohol.
Henson said the male became physical with him and knocked him to the ground.
Henson said he bit the male in an attempt to defend himself.
Henson was on a signature bond for two separate 2018 misdemeanor cases in Eau Claire County, which prohibited him from committing new crimes.