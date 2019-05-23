An Eau Claire man will spend two years on probation for pointing a gun at three women during an argument with one of the women.
Jordan M. Klumby, 28, W6875 Highway 85, pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to two misdemeanor counts of pointing a firearm at another person and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
Judge Emily Long fined Klumby $1,429 and gave him the option of spending 10 days in jail or performing 80 hours of community service.
As a condition of probation, Klumby cannot have contact with the victims.
According to the criminal complaint:
Eau Claire County sheriff’s deputies were sent to Klumby’s residence at 4:04 p.m. Sept. 26 on a report that Klumby was pointing a gun at three people.
Upon their arrival, deputies took Klumby into custody without incident.
A woman said she was helping her friend and the friend’s mother move from Klumby’s residence.
The mother and Klumby had an argument, and Klumby later said, “I will end this now.”
The woman said she and her friend were in her vehicle when Klumby came out of the house with a silver pistol.
The woman said Klumby was pointing the gun at her friend’s mother.
When Klumby noticed she was on the phone in her vehicle, the woman said he waved the gun at her and her friend.
The woman said she was afraid for their safety.
The friend gave a similar statement but said she was not afraid for her life because this is the third time Klumby has threatened her mother with a gun and she is used to it.
The mother said she had been moving her belongings out of the house into a trailer.
Klumby said he wanted her to unload the trailer before leaving the property.
The mother told Klumby she would bring the trailer back after she unloaded her property at her new place. She said that’s when things got heated.
Klumby said he made no threats to the three women. He said he never displayed a weapon but would grab a gun if they did not leave.
Klumby said the gun was upstairs.
Deputies found the pistol in Klumby’s bedroom, and it was not loaded.
A family friend reported the mother called her to say Klumby had a gun and was pointing it at her, her daughter and her daughter’s friend.