An Eau Claire man will spend 18 months on probation for having several pounds of marijuana mailed to his residence.
Benjamin R. Durocher will also have the opportunity to avoid a felony conviction.
Durocher, 25, 208½ S. Barstow St., pleaded guilty this week in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of second-offense possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Judge Sarah Harless placed Durocher on probation for the misdemeanor charges.
Durocher was fined $961. As conditions of probation, he must maintain absolute sobriety, undergo any programming or treatment recommended by his agent, and not have contact with known drug dealers or users.
As part of a deferred agreement with prosecutors, the felony charge will be dismissed in three years if Durocher pays an additional $250, commits no new crimes, performs 80 hours of community service, forfeits $1,000 that was seized by the West Central Drug Task Force and complete an alcohol and drug assessment.
Durocher must also comply with probation and not drink alcohol or enter taverns.
According to the criminal complaint:
The U.S. Postal Service told Eau Claire police that beginning in March 2018, suspicious parcels were being sent to Durocher’s residence and were originating from states known to be sources of marijuana.
Durocher had a known history of involvement with possession and potential distribution of marijuana.
Police learned a 5-pound parcel was sent from Eugene, Ore., to Durocher’s residence on Aug. 6.
Before the package was delivered, police received a search warrant and opened the package. It contained three vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana weighing a total of 1,535 grams.
Police then had the package delivered to Durocher’s residence.
Police searched Durocher’s residence on Aug. 17. They found the marijuana that was delivered on Aug. 6 was inside a kitchen cupboard.
A total of 1,715 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and 321 grams of marijuana edibles were found inside the residence.
Durocher declined to answer questions.
Durocher’s girlfriend told police she knew about Durocher’s activity with marijuana but she never touched or distributed the drug.
Random people would come to the residence to get marijuana from Durocher, the woman said.