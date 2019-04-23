An Eau Claire man will spend 38 years in prison for sexually assaulting two girls and a woman.
"What you did...is horrible," Eau Claire County Judge John Manydeeds said Tuesday during Trent J. Woodman's sentencing hearing.
"You treated them as inhuman," Manydeeds said of the victims. "You treated them with disdain. The facts in these cases are horrible. Thanks to you, (the victims) are never going to forget it. You are one of the most dangerous people I've seen."
Woodman, 35, 1616 Clearwater Ridge Court, was sentenced on felony counts of sexual assault of a child under age 16, repeated sexual assault of the same child and second-degree sexual assault.
Manydeeds ordered Woodman to spend 25 years on extended supervision following his release from prison.
As conditions of supervision, Woodman cannot have contact with the victims or their families, and no unsupervised contact with children. He also cannot engage in any work or volunteer activities involving children.
Woodman must undergo a sex offender assessment and register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.
Woodman told Manydeeds he accepts responsibility for his actions.
"My victims and their families didn't deserve what I did to them," he said.
Eau Claire County Assistant District Attorney Ellen Anderson said it is rare to have a sexual assault case involving this many victims and numerous offenses.
"The victims in this case had to live this," Anderson said. "They are essentially facing a life sentence. They have to live with this for the rest of their lives."
Defense attorney Charles Betthauser, who recommended eight to 12 years in prison, said Woodman is prepared to be incarcerated.
"The gravity of these cases is very substantial," Betthauser said. "He is ready to be received at prison and start sex offender treatment. He can be a contributing member to society. He wants a chance to show he is not this person."
According to the criminal complaint:
Eau Claire County authorities investigated sexual assaults of a 14-year-old girl by Woodman at two locations in Eau Claire County.
One incident was at Woodman’s home while other incidents were at an Eau Claire County farm where Woodman worked as a hired hand.
The girl told authorities she had known Woodman since she was in the first or second grade.
The girl said Woodman had contact with her at the farm in the summer of 2017.
The girl said Woodman had sexual intercourse or sexual contact with her on at least three separate occasions in November 2017 at the farm.
Woodman told the girl not to tell anyone.
When he was arrested, Woodman admitted much of what the girl reported.
A second girl told authorities she was sexually assaulted by Woodman beginning in 2012 when she was 11 years old.
A woman told authorities she was sexually assaulted by Woodman beginning in February 2018 at Woodman’s residence.
The woman said she moved in with Woodman in August 2017 after he helped her get a job.
The woman said the sexual contact occurred on about 15 occasions.