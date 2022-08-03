EAU CLAIRE — For over a decade, Eau Claire resident David Fraley, 73, has ridden his bicycle with a purpose. He rides for George DeVoe Jr., his former business partner, who died at the age of 60. He rides for little Mary Eisnor, who should’ve turned 20 this year, but never saw age 9. He rides for everyone in his life who has ever been impacted by cancer — including himself.

And when Fraley rides for so many who have touched his life, he rides to fight back. That fight will continue this weekend, Aug. 6 and 7, as Fraley gears up for the annual Pan-Mass Challenge, the nation’s most successful athletic fundraiser, which brings in over 6,000 bicyclists each year and has raised over $831 million in 42 years for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, Mass.