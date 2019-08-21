CHIPPEWA FALLS — An Eau Claire man who crashed his motorcycle in the town of Howard in July 2018 has been convicted of his fifth drunk-driving offense.
Matthew L. Wright, 45, 1915 Hopkins Ave., will serve a six-month jail sentence after being convicted Tuesday in Chippewa County Court. Wright also must pay $2,562 in court costs and fines, he will be on probation for three years, and he must complete 300 hours of community service. He must have ignition interlock for one year, and his driver’s license is suspended for 33 months.
According to the criminal complaint, an officer arrived at the scene of a crash at 12:41 a.m. July 14, 2018, in the town of Howard, west of Chippewa Falls, after a report of a motorcycle crash with an injury. Wright, who was not wearing a helmet, was taken to a hospital in Eau Claire. A blood draw showed he had a .114 blood-alcohol level.
Wright was convicted of his fourth drunk-driving offense in 2007 in Trempealeau County Court.