EAU CLAIRE — As a child, Dr. Pravesh Sharma said he believed his father was a magician. With wonder, he’d watch as his father helped sick individuals recover from their ailments.
But it wasn’t magic, Sharma eventually realized.
“From a very early age I’ve seen my dad taking care of patients,” Sharma told the Leader-Telegram. “That’s my first experience with medicine, and from a very early age I really liked the way a physician connects with a stranger.”
Today, Sharma is connecting with patients of his own at Mayo Clinic Health System-Eau Claire. For his work there, the hospital announced earlier this month, Sharma has been named one of six recipients of the Robert A. Winn Diversity in Clinical Trials Career Development Award, established by the Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation.
According to Mayo, the six Winn scholars are among 64 physicians selected from health care institutions in 22 states across the U.S.
Sharma, a Johns Hopkins-trained psychiatrist, aims to increase the involvement of people from various backgrounds — especially minorities — in clinical trials. His current area of research is focused on tobacco use in rural communities.
“Significant tobacco use and treatment disparities exist in the U.S.,” Sharma explained, adding that cardiovascular disease and cancer are more prevalent in areas where tobacco use is higher — areas like rural communities.
In an effort to improve access to health care for patients in those communities, Sharma’s research features a randomized control trial in which two treatment methods are examined.
The first method follows physicians who ask their patients questions about their tobacco use, advise them, then refer them to treatment plans if necessary. The second method, called longitudinal proactive outreach, follows the processes of doctors who frequently touch base with their patients who are chronic smokers as they move through the phases of attempting to quit.
What’s invaluable in a community study like this, Sharma said, is participant diversity.
“My goal is to create a clinical trial hub for the Eau Claire area where we can run clinical trials, because, the thing is, people may experience the same disease differently,” Sharma said. “Location of an individual, their gender, their ethnicity, their belief, culture — they all play such a big role in disease perception and progression.”
Studies such as this can’t feature people from only one sector of the population, like white folks or urban residents, because that leaves an incomplete picture of how a disease like addiction can impact people. Representation matters, Sharma said.
“It would affect the quality of health care decisions,” he said.
As a Winn scholar, Sharma has been offered the opportunity to participate in a two-year program that aims to train, develop and mentor diverse and community-oriented researchers and physicians to help increase diversity of patients enrolled in clinical trials, and ultimately to enhance the development of therapeutics for all populations, Mayo stated.
Sharma said the program, which officially began in mid-October, will allow him to refine his research and establish himself as an independent clinical trialist.
“It has been very, very helpful because this award gives me access to international and national experts in community research clinical trials,” Sharma said. “It’s a prestigious award. It gives me approximately 40% of my clinical time to dedicate just on research and building a clinical trial setup. For an early-career scientist, it’s really helpful to have this kind of support.”
Involvement from members of the community is also an important part of Sharma’s research process, as he believes they comprise the work’s primary stakeholders.
“I think it’s prime time that we start to involve community in research. And by that I mean not just recruiting patients, but I also mean by involving them in research projects,” Sharma said. “I think having a representative from the community really helps us to disseminate our information back to the community and it improves the trust.”
Trust, he added, is what is often lacking in clinical trials — especially when it comes to minority groups.
According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, Black patients account for just 5% of clinical trial participants in the United States, while white patients make up the vast majority.
“It has a lot to do with the mistrust that minority communities have on clinical trials,” Sharma said.
Historically, BIPOC populations have not always received ethical treatment in clinical studies.
For example, almost 400 Black male participants in the Tuskegee Syphilis Study were examined between 1932 and 1972 under the guise of receiving free medical exams. Unbeknownst to any of them, researchers were actually tracking the natural course of syphilis, which each of the 400 participants had, without their consent and without treatment.
“Our predecessors did bad. They were not following any ethical guidelines and they were just using minority populations just as bodies rather than humans,” Sharma said. “I think that has created a lot of mistrust in Black and People of Color communities. These stories flow from one generation to another.”
It’s Sharma’s hope, though, that he can bring what he learns as a Winn scholar to the Chippewa Valley and establish a system of trust that will ultimately benefit a broader scope of patients.