Eau Claire community organizers will host a virtual George Floyd remembrance vigil and community discussion at 3 p.m. Sunday.
The event, which is open to the public and will be held via video chat on Zoom, is intended to show the community’s solidarity in seeking justice and to honor the memory of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who died Monday in police custody in Minneapolis.
“We want a dialogue with the police through this forum where we come together to prevent this stuff from happening," said Selika Ducksworth-Lawton, a lead co-organizer of this event.
In addition to the virtual demonstration, organizers are asking Eau Claire residents to put candles in their windows Sunday night for George Floyd, to stand against his murder and to remember him as a gentle giant who a number of people in Eau Claire knew from his job at a Salsa club.
“We have an opportunity to be proactive here. We should take it,” Ducksworth-Lawton said.
State Rep. Jodi Emerson, D-Eau Claire, and other community members are scheduled to speak at Sunday’s event.
Join the virtual Zoom vigil by going to https://www.facebook.com/events/284505526057113/.
This event is sponsored by Uniting Bridges, UWEC Anti-Racist Faculty and Staff and UW-Eau Claire’s Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Student Affairs Division.
For more information, contact Ducksworth-Lawton at selikad@yahoo.com or 715-858-4024.