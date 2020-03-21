The Eau Claire Police Department is investigating a report of multiple shots being fired in the 4600 block of Kappus Drive.

Eau Claire Police Department spokeswoman Bridget Coit said the communications center received multiple 911 calls at 8:40 p.m. Friday from people who said they heard gunshots.

Upon officer arrival, they located two victims that had sustained injuries consistent with a gunshot, Coit said. One of the victims was taken to a local medical facility.

"The initial investigation has shown that two suspects had been at the residence and fled prior to officer arrival," Coit said in a press release. "Officers have been on scene searching the neighborhood for the suspects. Public safety is our number one priority. We have multiple officers still in the area and are continuing to investigate."

Coit asked the public to avoid the area at this time.