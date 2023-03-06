EAU CLAIRE — As the Eau Claire School Board prepares to renew the terms of the district’s contract with the Chippewa Valley Montessori Charter School at its next meeting on March 27, amendments to the contract include a requirement that the school develop a long-term action plan to address the lack of sufficient diversity at CVMCS.

Two possible routes of action to be examined as part of the plan include de-chartering the school and making it part of the school district in some form, or expanding the school, according to board documents. The board and CVMCS governance board agreed that a one-year deadline may be sufficient for the study.

Madeline Fuerstenberg is the L-T's education and health reporter. A graduate of UW-Eau Claire, she has reported with multiple Chippewa Valley news outlets since 2018, and she joined the L-T in 2021. Get in touch at madeline.fuerstenberg@ecpc.com.