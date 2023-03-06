EAU CLAIRE — As the Eau Claire School Board prepares to renew the terms of the district’s contract with the Chippewa Valley Montessori Charter School at its next meeting on March 27, amendments to the contract include a requirement that the school develop a long-term action plan to address the lack of sufficient diversity at CVMCS.
Two possible routes of action to be examined as part of the plan include de-chartering the school and making it part of the school district in some form, or expanding the school, according to board documents. The board and CVMCS governance board agreed that a one-year deadline may be sufficient for the study.
Mark Lundin, president of the CVMCS governance board, said it is his hope the board will ultimately agree to expand the school and allow for more students from diverse backgrounds to attend.
“I look forward to working together in the following year to explore new options for the school,” Lundin said.
The school currently comprises 35 non-white students and 267 white students. The percentage of non-white students increased from 10.5% during the 2021-2022 school year to 11.6% during the 2022-2023 school year.
Students are admitted to CVMCS via a lottery system. There were 170 children on the school’s waitlist as of February 2022.
“CVMCS waitlist numbers in the last two years are the highest they’ve ever been (from 98 in 2021-2022 to 170 in 2022-2023),” stated a CVMCS letter to the school board. “Although we cannot speak to the specific diversity of the waitlist (applicants are not asked to indicate race, ethnicity, socio-economic status, or English language proficiency), bigger waitlist numbers mean more lottery applicants, which we would expect to include more diverse students than the current student body or their siblings. “
According to a Feb. 20 presentation by Pam Hermodson, CVMCS principal, current efforts to improve diversity amongst the student body include focus groups, informational campaigning and social media outreach. Hermodson said the school is also working to make the school’s application process more visible and accessible.
Frank Fucile, community representative on the CVMCS governance board, said he has two children enrolled in the school, which houses grades 4K-5. Though Fucile said he was initially anti-chartership upon moving to Eau Claire, he says the school helped his son in ways the other schools never could.
“I can’t imagine anything working better for our two children,” Fucile said.
Lori Placke-Wirth, who spoke before the board on Monday, urged the district to put less emphasis on diversity efforts.
“Throughout history it has been proven time and again that when humans try to define equity or try to enforce it, it actually leads to persecution,” Placke-Wirth said.
Other updated terms of the contract between the two entities include establishing a three-year contract length, rather than a five-year term; updating contract language to align with Equitable Multi-Level Systems of Support; eliminating enrollment priority for children of full-time CVMCS staff; and offering 4K busing beginning in the 2024-2025 school year.
The board is expected to officially vote on the renewal of the district’s contract terms with CVMCS in three weeks.
In other district news:
• The board met in a closed session at 5:30 p.m. to discuss employment matters, according to board documents.
• The board accepted a donation of up to $125,000 from the Connie and Pat Ulrich Trust for improvements to the Memorial High School softball field. The upgrades to be completed include replacing dugouts, adding bleachers on a concrete pad and replacing existing fencing.
• The board approved a contractor bid related to the Memorial orchestra lockers.
• Superintendent Mike Johnson discussed whether the district is meeting predetermined benchmarks in communicating accurately and frequently with the board regarding board work and significant district concerns.
• The board heard a presentation on the district’s 2023-2024 health and dental insurance renewal rates. A vote on the matter is expected in late March or early April.
