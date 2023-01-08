EAU CLAIRE — As the Wisconsin Association of School Boards Convention approaches on Wednesday, Jan. 18, the WASB Delegate Assembly has presented several resolutions that the Eau Claire School Board has been asked to support.

WASB is a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving as an advocate for education and students by seeking to advance education through supporting the tradition of local school board control of the state’s public schools.

Tags

Madeline Fuerstenberg is the L-T's education and health reporter. A graduate of UW-Eau Claire, she has reported with multiple Chippewa Valley news outlets since 2018, and she joined the L-T in 2021. Get in touch at madeline.fuerstenberg@ecpc.com.