EAU CLAIRE — As the Wisconsin Association of School Boards Convention approaches on Wednesday, Jan. 18, the WASB Delegate Assembly has presented several resolutions that the Eau Claire School Board has been asked to support.
WASB is a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving as an advocate for education and students by seeking to advance education through supporting the tradition of local school board control of the state’s public schools.
Board President Tim Nordin is the district’s WASB delegate.
The resolutions proposed by WASB this year, which will be discussed by the board during tonight’s bimonthly meeting, include amending existing organization policies and positions and repealing outdated ones. The proposal also includes the creation or recreation of several new resolutions.
One such resolution of note supports state and local investments in preservice learning, training and ongoing professional development for all educators to meet the needs of students with disabilities. Another new resolution calls for the support of state supplemental funding sufficient to establish a universal free school meal program.
A majority vote in favor of the proposed resolutions is needed from the board to bring forward to the Delegate Assembly.
The school board will meet in person at 7 p.m. tonight in the administration building, 500 Main St., room 137. People can attend the meeting in person, online or by phone. Face masks are recommended, but not required, for attendees.
The board will meet in a closed session at 6 p.m. to discuss employment matters.
The board will hear from Superintendent Mike Johnson, who will talk about whether the district has met its benchmarks in maintaining a program of instruction that offers challenging and relevant opportunities for students to achieve at levels defined in the board’s Results policies. Johnson will also discuss whether the district met its benchmarks in maintaining conformity with the annual budget or budget policy adopted by the board; maintain fiscal conditions consistent with achieving the board’s Results; protect the long-term financial health of the district; and ensure that management of financial resources continues to reflect the district’s commitment to racial, social and environmental justice.
A vote to authorize American Deposit Management Co. as a designated depository for district funds is expected.
The board will review and vote on the approval of the Head Start Continuation Grant Application.
Renewal of contracts for several administrative staff is expected.
