Busing four-year-old kindergarten students who attend the Chippewa Valley Montessori Charter School in Eau Claire would cost the Eau Claire school district up to $50,000 annually, according to school district documents.
But the charter school’s principal says it’s time for the district to add busing for 4K students, and that it would help diversify the student body.
About 12% of the charter school’s enrollment in 2019-20 was students of color; about 24% of the Eau Claire school district’s 2018-19 enrollment was students of color, according to Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction data.
The Eau Claire school board may vote to renew a five-year contract with the charter school as early as Monday.
The cost of busing 4K students might ring in cheaper than $50,000, said Jim Schmitt, executive director of teaching and learning: The price tag is an estimate, or a “worst-case scenario.” Most 4K charter students could be transported to the school in mornings and evenings on existing bus routes, but the $50,000 is an estimate for busing students in midday, Schmitt said. (In early learning programs, students come in two groups: one in the morning, one in the afternoon.)
Board members on Monday are expected to discuss the proposed contract in detail for the first time. In December, charter school principal Todd Johnson spoke to the board twice on the proposal.
Under the current contract, the district pays to bus all other charter school students — including 4K students who have a sibling who attends the school, or who live near a bus stop on the charter school route, said the district’s executive director of business Abby Johnson in December.
The district didn’t bus any of its students when the Montessori school opened in 2002, but began transporting most of the charter students in the fall of 2011, according to Leader-Telegram records. A proposal to add 4K charter school busing surfaced in 2013, but the school board ultimately tabled the idea.
Also on Monday, the board may vote on closing open enrollment for the 2020-21 school year at several sites: Northstar Middle School’s ARCTIC Zone program and eight special education cluster sites. Those sites are at full capacity and don’t have seats available, according to district documents.
The ARCTIC Zone, which stands for Authentic Real-World Curriculum and Technology-Infused Classroom, is a partnership between the school district’s Learning Environments and Partnerships Committee and Northstar.
The school board meeting is slated to begin at 7 p.m. in the Administration Building, 500 Main St., Eau Claire.
A closed session to discuss the renewal of some administrator’s contracts will start at 5:05 p.m. A work session to prepare the board to write interview questions for new superintendent candidates will begin at 5:30 p.m., according to the agenda. The board is slated to re-enter closed session at 6:15 p.m. before returning to open session at 7 p.m.