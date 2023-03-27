EAU CLAIRE — Changes coming to the Eau Claire Area School District’s health insurance plan include an improved mental health benefit and higher premiums for retirees still utilizing the coverage.

In a 6-0 vote, the Eau Claire School Board approved a renewal of the district’s insurance plan Monday that kept costs stagnant for active employees, but raised retiree premiums by 71.9%. Commissioner Marquell Johnson abstained from voting.

Tags

Madeline Fuerstenberg is the L-T's education and health reporter. A graduate of UW-Eau Claire, she has reported with multiple Chippewa Valley news outlets since 2018, and she joined the L-T in 2021. Get in touch at madeline.fuerstenberg@ecpc.com.