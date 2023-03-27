EAU CLAIRE — Changes coming to the Eau Claire Area School District’s health insurance plan include an improved mental health benefit and higher premiums for retirees still utilizing the coverage.
In a 6-0 vote, the Eau Claire School Board approved a renewal of the district’s insurance plan Monday that kept costs stagnant for active employees, but raised retiree premiums by 71.9%. Commissioner Marquell Johnson abstained from voting.
Coverage for the two groups was split into separate plans by the district last year in an effort to redirect the approximately $1 million in cost savings toward employee pay increases and other expenses. The rise in retiree premium rates in the coming year is a result of the smaller number of plan members splitting the total costs.
The board also voted to update the district’s outpatient mental health and outpatient substance abuse care options. The district’s current health care coverage provides six outpatient mental health and outpatient substance abuse visits at 100%. Further treat ment is subject to the plan deductible and coinsurance.
Beginning in the 2023-2024 academic year, the district’s coverage will include six visits at 100%, followed by the implementation of a $50 copay per additional visit.
Also on Monday, the board renewed the district’s contract with Chippewa Valley Montessori Charter School, officially adopting most of the changes agreed upon during the March 6 meeting.
Under the contract’s added or amended terms, the school and district must develop a long-term action plan to address the lack of diversity at CVMCS. The school’s contract duration was shortened from five years to three; contract language was updated to align with Equitable Multi-Level Systems of Support; and 4K bussing beginning during the 2024-2025 school year was added.
After several CVMCS faculty expressed their dissatisfaction with the board’s original decision to eliminate enrollment priority for children of full-time staff as proposed on March 6, Commissioner Phil Lyons moved to rescind the contract change. The motion passed 5-2, with Commissioner Lori Bica and Johnson dissenting.
“This is something that matters to staff deeply,” said Commissioner Stephanie Farrar, who reversed her previous vote on the matter.
In other district news:
• The board met in a closed session at 5:30 p.m. to discuss employee matters, according to board documents.
• The board approved a contractor bid relating to the North and Memorial high schools’ flooring installation projects.
Madeline Fuerstenberg is the L-T's education and health reporter. A graduate of UW-Eau Claire, she has reported with multiple Chippewa Valley news outlets since 2018, and she joined the L-T in 2021. Get in touch at madeline.fuerstenberg@ecpc.com.