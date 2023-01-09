EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire School Board unanimously rejected a resolution Monday that called for teaching “voter education” as part of a subjects that comprise a “well-rounded education.”

Concerns regarding the resolution were brought forth by Commissioner Marquell Johnson, who said some might view voter education as a way for schools to indoctrinate students.

Tags

Madeline Fuerstenberg is the L-T's education and health reporter. A graduate of UW-Eau Claire, she has reported with multiple Chippewa Valley news outlets since 2018, and she joined the L-T in 2021. Get in touch at madeline.fuerstenberg@ecpc.com.