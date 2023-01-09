EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire School Board unanimously rejected a resolution Monday that called for teaching “voter education” as part of a subjects that comprise a “well-rounded education.”
Concerns regarding the resolution were brought forth by Commissioner Marquell Johnson, who said some might view voter education as a way for schools to indoctrinate students.
“There’s some optics given our current political climate,” Johnson said. “I would not be comfortable adding that.”
Commissioner Erica Zerr agreed, adding that civics and government teachers aren’t necessarily qualified to teach voter education.
“Voter education is not something our educators are certified to teach,” Zerr said.
The Wisconsin Association of School Boards, which will hold its state convention Wednesday, Jan. 18., presented several resolutions to the Eau Claire School Board, asking for support, including the “voter education” measure.
Board President Tim Nordin is the district’s WASB delegate. A motion to ask Nordin to vote “no” on the resolution at the WASB Convention passed unanimously.
WASB is a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving as an advocate for education and students by seeking to advance education through supporting the tradition of local school board control of the state’s public schools.
The resolutions proposed by WASB this year include amending existing organization policies and positions and repealing outdated ones. The proposal also includes the creation or recreation of several new resolutions.
One such resolution of note supports state and local investments in preservice learning, training and ongoing professional development for all educators to meet the needs of students with disabilities. Another new resolution calls for the support of state supplemental funding sufficient to establish a universal free school meal program.
A majority vote in favor of or opposed to the proposed resolutions was needed for Nordin to bring forth the board’s stances to the WASB Convention.
Besides the “voter education” resolution, the board rejected one other proposal. The second resolution that drew concern from the board proposed the addition of an official WASB stance that opposes attempts by federal agencies to impose policy mandates or edicts on school districts or to withhold school program funding through the issuance of “guidance” documents “that are really enforcement documents in disguise.”
The rationale for the resolution, according to board documents, states: “Federal agencies have been unilaterally issuing guidance to local school districts that, if not followed, carry the threat of possible sanctions including loss of funding from the federal government. As one example, on May 5, 2022, the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture (USDA) announced that, effectively immediately, called on all school districts that participate in any federal child nutrition programs to enforce prohibitions on sex discrimination to include discrimination on the basis of gender identity and sexual orientation.”
Commissioner Stephanie Farrar pointed out that federal agencies actually use this process to promote equity, and should therefore be encouraged in some districts where equity is not being prioritized.
“While our district is making efforts in this direction, not every district is making similar efforts,” Farrar said, emphasizing the value of oversight in some scenarios.
In other district news:
- The board met in a closed session at 6 p.m. to discuss employment matters.
- The board heard from Superintendent Mike Johnson, who spoke about whether the district has met its benchmarks in maintaining a program of instruction that offers challenging and relevant opportunities for students to achieve at levels defined in the board’s Results policies. Johnson also discussed whether the district met its benchmarks in maintaining conformity with the annual budget or budget policy adopted by the board; maintaining fiscal conditions consistent with achieving the board’s Results; protecting the long-term financial health of the district; and ensuring that management of financial resources continues to reflect the district’s commitment to racial, social and environmental justice.
- The board voted to authorize American Deposit Management Co. as a designated depository for district funds.
- The board reviewed and approved of the Head Start Continuation Grant Application.
- The board renewed contracts for several administrative staff, including Ben Dallman, Joel Dimock, Eric Gonyea, Travis Hedtke, Ashley Hensley, Justin Jablonske, Adam Keeton, Alicia Kirkman, Kim Koller, James Martin, Mike Pernsteiner, Michelle Radtke, Kit Schiefelbein, Taylor Semingson, Kevin Thompson and Khoua Vang.