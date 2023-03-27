EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire School Board is slated to adopt one of two mental health-related benefit options for district faculty and staff later today.
The district’s current health care coverage provides six outpatient mental health and outpatient substance abuse visits at 100%. Further treatment is subject to the plan deductible and coinsurance.
During tonight’s bimonthly meeting, the board will choose between changing the district’s coverage to six visits at 100%, followed by the implementation of a $50 copay per additional visit, or maintaining the current coverage plan. If the latter is selected, all other therapy services would need to be handled in the same manner subject to deductible and coinsurance, not just office visit copay, as the plan provides today.
The board will also consider the renewal of the district’s health and dental insurance plans for the 2023-2024 school year.
According to Abby Johnson, Eau Claire Area School District executive director of Business Services, the plan will remain unchanged for active district employees. However, retirees still covered by the district will see a premium increase of 71.9% if the renewal is approved.
Also on the agenda, the board will vote to renew the Chippewa Valley Montessori Charter School contract renewal, officially adopting the changes agreed upon during the March 6 meeting.
Under the contract’s added or amended terms, the school must develop a long-term action plan to address the lack of diversity at CVMCS. The school’s contract duration was shortened from five years to three; contract language was updated to align with Equitable Multi-Level Systems of Support; enrollment priority for children of full-time CVMCS staff was eliminated; and 4K bussing beginning during the 2024-2025 school year was added.
The school board will meet in person at 7 p.m. tonight in the administration building, 500 Main St., room 137. People can attend the meeting in person, online or by phone. Face masks are recommended, but not required, for attendees.
