EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire School Board is slated to adopt one of two mental health-related benefit options for district faculty and staff later today.

The district’s current health care coverage provides six outpatient mental health and outpatient substance abuse visits at 100%. Further treatment is subject to the plan deductible and coinsurance.

Tags

Madeline Fuerstenberg is the L-T's education and health reporter. A graduate of UW-Eau Claire, she has reported with multiple Chippewa Valley news outlets since 2018, and she joined the L-T in 2021. Get in touch at madeline.fuerstenberg@ecpc.com.