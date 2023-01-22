EAU CLAIRE — Each year the Eau Claire Area School District completes an audit of its accounts and finances.
The Eau Claire School Board is slated to hear the results of the 2020-2021 audit during tonight’s meeting. The audit was completed by CliftonLarsonAllen LLP in December 2021.
A vote on the approval of the results is expected.
The board will also hear an academic data report from Executive Director of Academic Services Mandy Van Vleet and staff from Memorial and North high schools.
Also tonight, the board will consider the district’s pre-identified programs recommended to be closed to open enrollment.
In determining program space availability, board documents state, criteria may be determined by staffing capacity limits, including the number of services pupils may need.
Schools and programs with space availability for the 2023-2024 school year include 20 PreK community sights, 14 elementary schools, five middle schools and four high schools.
Identified as at-capacity sites and recommended for open enrollment closure are Arctic Zone, Prairie Ridge Early Learning Site, cluster programs for special education and community-based 18- to 21-year-old special education transition programs including Project Search, Life Without Limits and GATEWAYS.
A majority vote is needed from the board to close the identified programs to open enrollment.
The school board will meet in person at 7 p.m. tonight in the administration building, 500 Main St., room 137. People can attend the meeting in person, online or by phone. Face masks are recommended, but not required, for attendees.
The board will meet in a closed session at 5:30 p.m. to discuss employment matters.
Superintendent Mike Johnson and Board President Tim Nordin have identified candidates to fill two vacancies on the Demographic Trends & Facility Planning Committee. The board will vote to officially appoint these representatives.
The board will vote to approve the 2023-2024 school year and early learning calendars.
The board will vote to approve a contractor bid related to the Sam Davey Elementary School roof replacement outlined in the 2016 Referendum Interest Projects, as well as three bids related to the Sherman and Sam Davey elementary schools gym floor replacements, the Northstar Middle School tennis court resurfacing project and the Flynn Elementary School fire alarm replacement.
The board will hear from Johnson, who will talk about whether the district has met its predetermined benchmarks in financial planning and budgeting.
