EAU CLAIRE — Each year the Eau Claire Area School District completes an audit of its accounts and finances.

The Eau Claire School Board is slated to hear the results of the 2020-2021 audit during tonight’s meeting. The audit was completed by CliftonLarsonAllen LLP in December 2021.

Tags

Madeline Fuerstenberg is the L-T's education and health reporter. A graduate of UW-Eau Claire, she has reported with multiple Chippewa Valley news outlets since 2018, and she joined the L-T in 2021. Get in touch at madeline.fuerstenberg@ecpc.com.