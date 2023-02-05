EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire school board is slated to hear the summarized results of the 2022 Wisconsin Civics Exam later today.
As of 2017, all students graduating from a Wisconsin high school are required to take a 100-question civics test featuring questions identical to the ones that may be asked of an individual during the process of applying for U.S. citizenship by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services.
In order to graduate, a student must answer at least 65 of the questions correctly.
The 2022 district test results will be presented to the board by Executive Director of Academic Services Mandy Van Vleet and addressed further by staff from Memorial High School.
During tonight’s meeting the board will also hear from Chippewa Valley Montessori Charter School Principal Pam Hermodson, who will present information regarding the charter school’s contract renewal.
The board is expected to vote on the renewal of the charter school’s contract.
The school board will meet in person at 7 p.m. tonight in the administration building, 500 Main St., room 137. People can attend the meeting in person, online or by phone. Face masks are recommended, but not required, for attendees.
