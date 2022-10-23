EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire Area School District’s imposed tax rates on district residents decreased by 42 cents per $1,000 of equalized value between the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 fiscal years.
The Eau Claire School Board is expected to yet again decrease that rate by an additional 70 cents tonight with the approval of the district’s 2022-2023 budget.
If the board approves the $187.6 million operational budget that was originally proposed in early October, district taxpayers will be impacted to the tune of $6.32 per $1,000 of equalized value, said Abby Johnson, executive director of business services. For example, a property worth $200,000 will be taxed $1,264 — down from $1,400 last year.
Property taxes are collected based on the homeowner’s property’s assessed value, depending on the municipality in which they live; they are not directly calculated using equalized value, which is the estimated value of all taxable real and personal property in each taxation district, by class of property.
The 2021-2022 adopted budget totaled at $172.7, marking a $14.9 million increase this year.
The 2023 tax levy will total $60,741,190. This figure is up from $60,719,566 in 2022. Despite the decrease in the individual tax rates, the overall levy increase is a result of an uptick in property values within the district.
If the the nearly $188 million operational budget is approved by the board, an estimated 69.4% — $139,326,450 — of the budget is expected to go toward general expenses; 14.3% will go toward special education services; and remaining funds will go toward other projects, non-referendum debt services, referendum approved debt services, capital projects, food services, an employee benefits trust fund and community services.
In tandem with the district’s property tax rate decrease comes the proposed referendum, which will ask taxpayers to pay an additional $80 on a $200,000 home on Nov.8.
Prior to the board vote, members of the public will be given the opportunity to comment on the proposed budget, though the board will not answer questions at that time.
The school board will meet in person at 5:30 p.m. today in room 137 of the district’s Administration Building, 500 Main St. People can attend the meeting in person, online or by phone. Face masks are recommended, but not required, for attendees.