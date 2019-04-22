In hopes of easing ongoing budget shortfalls in the Eau Claire school district, a new district committee is exploring new methods to increase revenue — without slashing services and programs offered at the district, raising taxes through referendum or asking for more state aid.
“We’re really hoping to have some good ideas to start building a steady stream of alternate revenue sources,” said Abby Johnson, the district’s executive director of business. “We’re hopeful it can build into something to help offset some of our budget deficits.”
With a projected deficit of more than $3 million included in the 2018-19 district budget and more than $125 million in unfunded liabilities as of December, the district’s recently formed Revenue Committee began convening in January.
In the months since, school board President Joe Luginbill said the committee has supported district initiatives like the recently approved virtual school that may bring in revenue, while also churning out several of its own ideas.
“All of the committee proposals up until now have been practical and impactful,” Luginbill said in a statement. “I’m very optimistic about the ECASD’s work to identify additional third-source funding streams moving forward.”
Presented last month, the committee’s first idea is launching a district reward card program in which the district would collaborate with a financial institution to issue an “Affinity card.”
Through the program, school districts and universities that partake usually get a one-time donation each time a new card is opened and would earn a percentage of the purchases made with the cards on an ongoing basis. The funds raised, Johnson said, would then be utilized as the school board saw fit.
In turn, the bank or credit union would see benefits like free marketing, increasing its volume of customers, fostering community partnerships and stewardship and more, Johnson said.
After the board approved the program last month, the district will host a public community discussion from 1 to 2:30 p.m. April 30 at the district Administration Building, 500 Main St., in order to get feedback from interested financial institutions, business leaders and community members.
Johnson said the district hopes to launch the program before the next school year starts in the fall, but until a financial institution expresses interest in the program and logistics are worked out she can’t say how much revenue the program will bring in.
The board also approved the Revenue Committee’s recommendation to create for-profit and not-for-profit rates for when community organizations rent district spaces like classrooms, gymnasiums and auditoriums. Those rate changes, Johnson said, will increase revenue to the district while remaining competitive with other districts and community facilities.
The board elected to delay imposing new fees on the district’s childcare partners who have never paid fees to utilize district space. Many districts across the state charge a fee, Johnson said, so the committee recommended charging $10 per day. That alone could bring in as much as $20,000 to the district.
While the other rate changes will begin starting next school year, Johnson said the childcare rates will not start until January or July 2020.
At its next meeting on May 6, the school board will consider the Revenue Committee’s recommended Amazon Associates program, which would allow the district to earn up to 10% rebates if families use the online shopping service to purchase school supplies.
Under the program, the district would create “smart baskets” that would contain the school supplies required for each grade level. Not only would the program bring in revenue for the district, but Johnson said it would also be easy “one-click” shopping for parents.
“They’re already purchasing this stuff anyways — families have to buy school supplies every year,” Johnson said. “So if the district gets a kickback this way, there’s not a loss for the taxpayer.”
Johnson said families can also participate in the program by using a link the district would provide on its website and checking out from the shopping session in that window.
The committee still has many ideas to explore, but Johnson said she feels they’ve gotten a good start. And while the initiatives may not be noticeable in the 2019-20 district budget, Johnson anticipates they will be in the following years.
“We still have a lot of work to do and have a very long list of ideas to vet through,” Johnson said. “But it’s exciting to bring a different group of people together to think about what kind of sustainable revenues are out there and how we can get our community and families involved in helping our schools.”