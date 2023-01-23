EAU CLAIRE — An annual Eau Claire Area School District audit shows the district spent nearly $144.4 million during the 2020-2021 fiscal year, and is considered to be in “strong financial standing.”

The audit, conducted by CliftonLarsonAllen LLP, found that nearly $36.3 million of that total was financed through program revenues in the forms of services, grants and contributions.

