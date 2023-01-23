EAU CLAIRE — An annual Eau Claire Area School District audit shows the district spent nearly $144.4 million during the 2020-2021 fiscal year, and is considered to be in “strong financial standing.”
The audit, conducted by CliftonLarsonAllen LLP, found that nearly $36.3 million of that total was financed through program revenues in the forms of services, grants and contributions.
Total revenues neared $176.3 million, according to the firm. General revenues accounted for more than $140 million, or 79.4%, including $60.8 million of property taxes and $75.8 million of state and federal aid.
During the same timeframe, the total fund balance of the district’s governmental funds increased by almost $3.2 million.
Of the total 2020-2021 expenses, 47.7% of funds went toward instruction; 22.6% went toward administration and central services; 9.6% goes toward pupil and instructional services; and the remaining 20% goes toward other expenses.
According to the CliftonLarsonAllen report, the firm did not identify any deficiencies in internal controls over the district’s financial reporting. Ultimately, the firm concluded that the district is in strong financial standing.
Also during Monday’s board meeting, due to a shortage in space availability and staffing capacity limits, the board opted to close several district programs to open enrollment for the 2023-2024 school year in a 6-0 vote. Commissioner Erica Zerr was not present at the meeting.
These programs are Arctic Zone, Prairie Ridge Early Learning Site, cluster programs for special education and community-based 18- to 21-year-old special education transition programs including Project Search, Life Without Limits and GATEWAYS.
In other district news:
• The board met in a closed session at 5:30 p.m. to discuss employment matters.
• Superintendent Mike Johnson and Board President Tim Nordin identified candidates to fill two vacancies on the Demographic Trends & Facility Planning Committee.These candidates were approved by the board via vote.
• The board approved the 2023-2024 school year and early learning calendars. The school year will begin on Sept. 1 and end on June 5, 2024. Thanksgiving break will fall the week of Nov. 20-24, winter break will fall the week of Dec. 25-29 (with an additional two days off Jan. 1-2, 2024), and spring break will fall the week of March 25-20, 2024.
• The board approved a contractor bid related to the Sam Davey Elementary School roof replacement outlined in the 2016 Referendum Interest Projects, as well as three bids related to the Sherman and Sam Davey elementary schools gym floor replacements, the Northstar Middle School tennis court resurfacing project and the Flynn Elementary School fire alarm replacement.
• Johnson spoke to the board about whether the district has met its predetermined benchmarks in financial planning and budgeting.
• Executive Director of Academic Services Mandy Van Vleet presented academic data to the board, indicating that Grade 11 ACT scores did not meet district goals in 2021-2022.
