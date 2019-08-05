An Eau Claire teen is accused of sexually assaulting two girls and seeking sexual favors or nude photos from other underage females.
Joseph Bailey, 17, 3631 Ellis St., was charged Monday in Eau Claire County Court with two felony counts of child enticement, felony counts of second-degree sexual assault and third-degree sexual assault, and misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and sending threatening or obscene computer messages.
A $10,000 signature bond was set for Bailey, which prohibits him from having contact with the two girls, their residences and schools.
Bailey also cannot have contact with girls, other than his siblings, in an unsupervised setting.
Bailey returns to court Sept. 18.
According to the criminal complaint:
A 16-year-old girl told police she and Bailey were hanging out and driving around on country roads in July 2018 in the town of Washington.
After the vehicle was parked, Bailey climbed over to the passenger seat and tried to kiss the girl.
Bailey then got on top of her, got partially disrobed and tried to engage in sexual contact with the girl.
The girl said she got nervous after Bailey told her he wouldn’t take her home unless they engaged in sexual contact.
Bailey yelled at the girl when the sexual contact lasted just a few seconds.
Another 16-year-old girl told police she and Bailey had sexual intercourse without her consent in July 2018 at his residence.
The girl told Bailey they shouldn’t be doing that and described the incident as traumatizing.
A third 16-year-old girl told police Bailey got very mad when she wouldn’t send him a partially nude photo of herself.
Other underage females also told police Bailey messaged them and asked them for sexual favors and inappropriate pictures.
Bailey denied sexually assaulting his girlfriend and former girlfriend. He claimed the sexual contacts were consensual.
If convicted of the felony charges, Bailey could be sentenced to up to 60 years in prison.