An Eau Claire woman has been arrested for sixth-offense drunken driving for the second time since February.
In this week’s incident, the woman was passed out in her vehicle in a lane of traffic. The February incident involved a rollover crash, police said.
Julie M. Wilson, 51, 1526 E. Madison St., was charged Friday in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of sixth-offense drunken driving and two felony counts of bail jumping.
According to the criminal complaint:
Eau Claire police were called to Gooder and LaSalle streets at 10:06 p.m. Thursday on a report of a woman passed out in her vehicle.
A witness said the woman’s car was in a lane of traffic and that other cars had to go out of their way to get around it.
When the witness called police, the woman woke up and started to drive away.
A police officer found the woman driving on the North Crossing. Her vehicle was swaying back and forth between the lines of the road. When Wilson exited the vehicle, she staggered to the point where she had to use the car as a crutch.
When asked if she would be willing to perform field sobriety tests, Wilson said “you don’t have to because I am drunk.”
A breath test taken at the Eau Claire County Jail showed she had a blood alcohol content of .235.
Wilson was free on a signature bond for two pending criminal cases in Eau Claire County. The bond in each case required Wilson to maintain absolute sobriety and not commit new crimes.
One of those cases stemmed from a Feb. 2 incident where Wilson is also charged with sixth-offense drunken driving.