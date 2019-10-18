An Eau Claire woman will spend 3½ years in prison after being arrested for drunken driving for the sixth and seventh times since February.
In the September incident, the woman was passed out in her vehicle in a lane of traffic. The February incident involved a rollover crash, police said.
Julie M. Wilson, 51, 1536 E. Madison St., pleaded no contest this week in Eau Claire County Court to felony counts of sixth- and seventh-offense drunken driving.
Judge John Manydeeds ordered Wilson to spend five years on extended supervision following her release from prison.
Wilson was fined $4,469 and had her driver's license revoked for the rest of her life.
As conditions of supervision, Wilson cannot drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
According to the criminal complaint:
Eau Claire police were called to Gooder and LaSalle streets at 10:06 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, on a report of a woman passed out in her vehicle.
A witness said the woman’s car was in a lane of traffic and that other cars had to go out of their way to get around it.
When the witness called police, the woman woke up and started to drive away.
A police officer found the woman driving on the North Crossing. Her vehicle was swaying back and forth between the lines of the road. When Wilson exited the vehicle, she staggered to the point where she had to use the car as a crutch.
When asked if she would be willing to perform field sobriety tests, Wilson said “you don’t have to because I am drunk.”
A breath test taken at the Eau Claire County Jail showed she had a blood alcohol content of .235.
Wilson was free on a signature bond for two pending criminal cases in Eau Claire County. The bond in each case required Wilson to maintain absolute sobriety and not commit new crimes.
One of those cases stemmed from a Feb. 2 incident where Wilson was charged with sixth-offense drunken driving.