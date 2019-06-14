One of three people accused of exposing three young children to methamphetamine will spend two years on probation.
Leah A. Kramer, 25, 333 Ferry St., pleaded no contest this week in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of neglecting a child.
Judge Emily Long fined Kramer $1,036.
As conditions of probation, Kramer must maintain absolute sobriety, undergo any programming, counseling or treatment recommended by her agent, and attend parenting classes.
Kramer must comply with all directives from the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services and not have unapproved contact with her child.
Co-defendants Dale A. Stevens Jr., 40, of Durand, and Amanda L. Hayes, 32, of Eau Claire, return to court July 16 and 17, respectively.
Stevens and Hays are each charged with two felony counts of neglecting a child and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Stevens is also charged with felony counts of possession of methamphetamine and second-offense possession of marijuana.
Hays is also charged with a misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana.
According to the criminal complaint:
Police and a social worker went to the trio’s former Fountain Street residence Oct. 2 concerning the welfare of three children who lived there.
Hays and Stevens lived there with their 6- and 7-year-old children. Kramer lived there with her 5-year-old child.
Food remnants were all over the carpet of the living room, and the kitchen counters were cluttered with dirty dishes. Flies were also present.
Two unopened backpacks inside the residence contained drug paraphernalia.
Some of the paraphernalia contained methamphetamine residue.
Kramer consented to a urine test, which was positive for methamphetamine.
Hair follicle tests taken of all three children tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine.
Stevens was previously convicted of a felony count of marijuana delivery in February 2012 in Eau Claire County.